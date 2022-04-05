Elon Musk asks Twitter users if they want an Edit button in Twitter

The billionaire entrepreneur and business tycoon, Elon Musk had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter a few months back. This share is worth $2.9 billion which is a huge lump sum of money. This step came forward after he disclosed that he was seriously thinking about opening a new platform as Twitter was not open for free speech. Surely, he must have gained the stake in the company loops back to his wish to own a platform. The 9.2 % stake makes him the company’s largest single shareholder and hence, he has got the authority in the company to speak and ask about it. Taking the first step toward freedom of speech, Elon has recently launched a poll on Twitter to ask the users if they want an Edit button in Twitter.

Elon has a harsh history of critics on Twitter and many analysts are taking this tweet as a challenging and provoking post about Twitter that he long wanted to bring change.

Do you want Edit button in Twitter, asks Elon Musk

In his post, there are vast majority of voters who voted in favor of the addition of the Edit button. The users have long been asking for the Edit button on Twitter so that if someone wants to change a post, he can change that but the CEO of the company always said in the last few years that the company’s team thinks about adding the button but they don’t want to confuse the public by taking anything away from the public record.

So it meant that the company wanted to create such a button but in the right way in future. The company also tweeted on April fool’s day that: “We are working on an edit button.” Making people happy and laugh and showing that the company has yet no motive to create any such button.

It seems that rather than introducing an edit option in the app, the company will offer a few seconds delay in the sending message like other apps are offering. The user will be able to undo the post sending if he reconsiders the decision. But the company still has not said anything about any such thought.

The new revelation is that Twitter’s ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey has a 2.3% stake in the company and on the contrary, Elon has bought a 9.2% stake in the company which is way more than the CEO’s. That’s why he is putting such provoking tweets on the platform to exert some control over the company. WedBush Securities also commented that they expect the Twitter board of directors and Elon Musk will sit for broader conversations on the active stake in Twitter.

Also Read: Simple Steps to Add Twitter’s Content Warning on Sensitive Images