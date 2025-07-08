Elon Musk Confirms Grok 4 Launch on July 9

Elon Musk has officially confirmed the launch of Grok 4, the latest iteration of xAI’s large language model, scheduled for July 9. The highly anticipated rollout will be marked by a livestream event at 8 p.m. Pacific Time, hosted on xAI’s official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation and internal leaks hinting at xAI’s shift from Grok 3.5 directly to Grok 4, a significant leap that aligns with Musk’s ambition to position xAI as a serious contender in the increasingly competitive AI landscape, currently dominated by OpenAI and Google.

Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI -Musk wrote on X on July 7

A Sudden Jump: From Grok 3.5 to Grok 4

In May, industry insiders had anticipated the release of Grok 3.5, but Musk and his team have instead decided to fast-track development and leap to Grok 4. Leaked internal tags like “grok-4-prod-mimic” and “Grok 4 Code” hinted at the shift. This move suggests that xAI is accelerating its AI development roadmap, likely powered by the recent activation of xAI’s Colossus supercomputer in Memphis, now fully operational.

AI Race Intensifies

The announcement of Grok 4 comes as AI competition between OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and now Grok continues to heat up. With ChatGPT 4.5 already in the wild and Gemini 2 scaling Google’s AI ecosystem, Musk’s xAI is under pressure to deliver a product that can both compete on performance and distinguish itself ideologically.

Unlike its rivals, Grok is tightly integrated with X (formerly Twitter), giving it direct access to real-time global discourse, a feature Musk claims will enable Grok to be more conversationally current than other models. However, this same access raises concerns about misinformation, content filtering, and bias, issues Musk has pledged to address through what he describes as an “open and truth-seeking model”.

Elon Musk’s confirmation of Grok 4’s launch sets the stage for a potentially defining moment for X AI. The livestream event could either showcase a genuine leap forward in AI capability or raise new questions about Musk’s balancing act between free speech ideals and model safety.

As the global AI race enters its most competitive phase, all eyes are now on July 9. Whether Grok 4 delivers a breakthrough or stirs more controversy remains to be seen.