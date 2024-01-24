Elon Musk Endorses India’s Candidacy For Permanent Seat At UNSC

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk recently put his weight behind India’s bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC). It has been raising concerns in Pakistan, as it is the biggest adversary of this demand. Pakistan firmly believes that a fascist state has no rightful place in a critical decision-making body. According to the latest reports, Musk brought it up in a conversation. He stated that powerful countries have been reluctant to revise the UN bodies. In addition, he also supported Africa’s unanimity in gaining permanent membership in the UN.

Elon Musk stated:

“At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. The problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up. It is absurd that India, despite being the most populous country on Earth, does not have a permanent seat on the Security Council. In my opinion, Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat.”

The UN Bodies Should Be Revised: Elon Musk

The UNSC is a paramount international body liable for maintaining global peace and security. No doubt, its decisions hold significant importance for nations worldwide. The buzz for a permanent seat is a clear indication of India’s aspirations for greater power on the global stage. We all know that the demand for a permanent seat on the UNSC has been a controversial issue between India and Pakistan for years. That’s why Musk’s intervention has sparked concerns in Pakistan. India’s permanent UNSC seat would grant it veto power. It will hinder Pakistan’s ability to raise issues important to its interests, for instance, the Kashmir conflict. In addition to that, India might use its newfound power to separate Pakistan diplomatically and sabotage its regional standing.

India is one of the G4 countries seeking permanent membership in the UNSC and reform. It has been gaining more and more support around the world for its cause. The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, unleashed confidence in India’s seat in the UNSC and highlighted the changing global sensation. Jaiskahnkar stated these kinds of opportunities are seldom offered lightly. So, it is very important to take advantage of them. It will allow the world to see India as a legitimate player on the international scene.

The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres pleaded for the organization to acclimate to the modern world. He highlighted the necessity of one permanent African member for institutions to reflect the modern world. According to him, the September Summit of the Future is a good chance to discuss global governance reforms.