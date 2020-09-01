On Friday, famous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk during an exhibition showed the progress made by his Neuralink startup in merging brains with computers. For a long time, Musk has been researching the neuralink, and he has maintained that a neural lace connecting minds with machines is essential if people don’t want to be outrun by artificial intelligence (AI).

Elon Musk Introduces Neuralink: Connecting Human Brain with Machines

During the exhibition, Musk stated,

It’s gonna be important from an existential threat standpoint. That is what I think might be the most important thing that a device like this achieves.

The team members of Musk shared a “wish list” that ranged from the technology returning movement to the paralyzed and sight to enable telepathy and the uploading of memories for later reference.

After sharing the ‘wish list’, Musk stated,

Yes, I think in the future you will be able to save and replay memories. This is obviously sounding increasingly like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode, but I guess they are pretty good at predicting.

Currently, Neuralink is being tested in hogs with the team operating on the potential for clinical trials. A trio of pigs in cages took part in the exhibition. One of them named Gertrude, was instilled with a Neuralink device wired to discover spikes in nerve activity in her snout. Gertrude, as expected, concentrated on food, mostly neglecting Musk and others gathered for the event.

Musk further told that since the first version of Neuralink was unveiled, the device has been simplified and decreased to about the size of a large coin.

