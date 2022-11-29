Elon Musk May Increase the Character Limit to 1000 on Twitter

Twitter has experienced a series of changes in the platform since Elon Musk took over as the CEO. He is now working on changing the character limit on Twitter. Originally, Twitter had 140 characters limit only. However, in November 2017, the company increased the limit to 280 characters. But now Elon Musk could increase the character limit to 1000 on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning here that around 5 per cent of tweets on the platform have more than 190 characters, 12 per cent of them are longer than 140 characters and just 1 per cent of them hit the 280-character count. So, it shows that users have always been under the character bounds. But still, Musk considers it a good idea to increase the limit.

There are two types of users on the platform which suggests Musk the character limit of the tweets should be increased. One of them asks Musk to increase the character limit to 420 to which he says that’s a good idea. Another one suggests Musk increase the limit to 1,000 to which he also replies, “it’s on the to-do list.” Whatever the case, increasing the character limit from the current 280 is definitely on the agenda. We may soon hear something about it in the near future.

On the other hand, Musk announced that Twitter will “tentatively” launch Verified on December 2 and manually authenticate all verified accounts before the check activates. Moreover, Twitter checkmarks will now come in three colours – gold, grey, and blue. Gold for companies, grey for governments, and blue for individuals. It seems like Twitter will go through a lot of changes in the future.

