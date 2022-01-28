Elon Musk Offers $5,000 to a College Student Remove Twitter Bot

Fame comes with its perks but it also comes with its disadvantages. A recent thing happened with the Billionaire Elon Musk. A 19-year old freshman Jack Sweeney from the University of Central Florida had created 15 Twitter bot tracking tech billionaires including Elon Musk. According to DailyMail.com Jack Sweeney had been offered $5,000, by Elon Musk for removing the Twitter bot tracking Musk’s private plane movements. Jack Sweeney had declined the $5,000 offer and asked for internship at Tesla or Space X instead.

According to Jack Sweeney’s statement given to DailyMail.com he has not yet heard from Mr. Musk about his counter offer. Jack had created 15 Twitter bots tracking the movements of tech billionaires including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos along with Elon Musk. Among the 15 Twitter bots, the account tracking Musk’s jet is the most popular, with 88,000 followers.

Elon Musk contacted the teenager and requested to remove the account as to prevent “crazy” people from tracking his movements.

Elon Musk told Sweeney in their DM conversation, ‘I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.’

Elon Musk as a precaution now has been dispatching his plane on flights when he is known to be somewhere else. To Musk’s attempt of confuse the tracking bot Sweeney said that they are tracking the plane not the people on board.

In another attempt by Musk his jet landed in Austin, Texas and after a little while it appeared on Los Angeles. Sweeney Tweeted that Musk had used a “blocking program” as to ward of the tracking but its a futile attempt as the bot had tracked and found the plan.

Jack Sweeney after denied the Elon’s $5,000 offer jokingly rephrased the offer that the account will be removed in exchange for a Tesla Model 3. The teen further told Elon that he earns not more than $20 a month from the account. The 19-year-old Jack when offered $5,000 for the bots removal, asked Elon to raise the offer to $50k, as it will be helpful in the future for his college expenses and he may even get a car may be a Tesla Model 3. To this Musk said that he will think over it but he has not paid.

Sweeney in his defense has said that he preferred an internship over the remuneration, and he will happily remove the bots.

Till now Sweeney says, he has not heard from Musk on his offer. Whereas, Elon Musk has resorted to ways of trying to trick the bots.

