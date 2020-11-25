Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates- Becomes Second Richest Person on Planet

This year has been beneficial for the world’s wealthiest people, despite pandemic that has unreasonably affected the whole humanity in the world, including working-class and poor. The most charismatic chief of electric automaker Tesla has recently overtaken Bill Gates to become the world’s second richest person as per latest news reports in the town.

The South African national Musk, who is 49, has just added $7.2billion in his wealth on Monday. He now is having an estimated amount of $128 billion.

Elon Musk Becomes Second Richest Person on Planet

Tesla’s stock price surges have led his uninterrupted to rise the ladder after it was announced that the automaker would be added to the S&P 500 in December.

This is such a noticeable move on the list for Bill Gates, who has just only once slipped below the second spot. For the longest time, till Amazon’s Jeff Bezos took the top spot in 2017, Bill Gates held the top spot.

In 2020, Musk has added $100.3 billion to his wealth. It is the highest rate compared to anyone else on the world’s index. While for reference provided by the news officials that, he was the 35th richest person in January.

The times have been unfair, with the world’s most prosperous for gaining wealth since January, as the pandemic has left the working class and poor unemployed all over the world.

SpaceX, on the other side, has successfully launched four astronauts for NASA in space on November 15 this year. Furthermore, these astronauts reached the International Space Station (ISS) on November 17.

A 3% rise for Tesla stock in early deals on Tuesday meant Tesla’s market value passed the $500bn mark.

The founder of Amazon and chief executive Jeff Bezos remains at the top of the Bloomberg rich list, with a predictable net worth of $182bn.

