Elon Musk Refutes Allegations Against His Starlink Project

Our Galaxy is a big mystery, it has numerous secrets. The Man has always tried to unfold these mysteries; and in doing so many satellites have been sent into the space. The founder of the Space X, Elon Musk has been held accountable for over-crowding the space with the many satellites sent. Elon Musk has refuted the claims that his Starlink Project is taking up too much room in space.

Mr. Musk in his defense has said to Financial Times that the space is very vast and can accommodate billions of satellites in orbit close to Earth. He gave this statement in response to the accusations made by European Space Agency (ESA) that Mr. Musk is monopolizing the space industry.

There are a series of complaints against the Space X CEO and founder; according to the China space station, the were forced to change their route to prevent a collision with the Starlink satellites. In response to China, Elon said that the satellite are very small as compared to the enormous space.

Beijing while hi-lightening the collision incident at the United Nation Office for Outer Space Affairs said that their space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites first incident happened on the 1st July and the 2nd time was on the 21st October. They further added that the China Space Station had to implement the preventive collision avoidance control, to avoid a collision.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China urged US to act responsibly as US had violated the outer space treaties and put their astronauts life in danger.

Elon Musk completely denied the accusations that his Starlink Internet Services project was establishing the monopoly and stopping the new competing entrants into the competitions. He further added that the “space” has enough room for everyone’s satellite; no one is blocking anyone’s path nor is there any need for anyone to block someone else’s path.

Mr. Musk explained the satellite’s population in the space by making a comparison that a couple of thousand cars on the face of Earth does not matter same is the case in space, a few satellites in space does not overcrowd the space.

Adding to the complaints against Elon Musk Starlink Internet Services project, ESA director general Josef Aschbacher said that after the launch of numerous Starlink satellites the space will have even more limited space for the competitors.

Scientists have shown and even voiced their concerns regarding the collisions between the satellites and has urged the many country governments to contribute their fair share of knowledge about the 30,000 satellites and debris orbiting around the Earth. According to the experts the distance between the spacecrafts orbit is a lot bigger than the distance suggested by Elon Musk.

Almost 1,900 satellites are launched by SpaceX as part of the Starlink network, and plans to deploy thousands more.

