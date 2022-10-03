Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Robot at ‘AI Day’ Event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a prototype for its humanoid robot dubbed Optimus. It has some of its AI software and sensors with Tesla’s autopilot driver assistance features present on its cars. Elon says that Optimus will be able to do a lot more than what was shown live. The astonishing part of the news is that it was also the first time it operated without a tether on stage.

The major difference between Optimus and other impressive humanoid robots is that it is built for mass production to be made in millions. During the event, the robot first walked on stage and then did a “raise the roof” dance move. In addition to that, the company also showed a few clips of Optimus doing other tasks like picking up boxes. A very close to the production version of Optimus was also introduced with its body fully assembled but not fully functional. It was able to wave to the crowd, however, it wasn’t quite ready for walking just yet. The Tesla CEO claims that it will be prepared in just six months.