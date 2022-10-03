Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Robot at ‘AI Day’ Event
Have you ever watched the movie I, Robot? If yes then the good piece of information for you is that we are one step closer to the future we saw in that movie. We will have robots helping us with everyday tasks, in factories, in our homes very soon. It has been shown by Tesla’s new robot showcase. Elon Musk has finally unveiled Humanoid Tesla Robot at his AI Day Event.
Humanoid Tesla Robot Is The Future Of The Technology
The major difference between Optimus and other impressive humanoid robots is that it is built for mass production to be made in millions. During the event, the robot first walked on stage and then did a “raise the roof” dance move. In addition to that, the company also showed a few clips of Optimus doing other tasks like picking up boxes. A very close to the production version of Optimus was also introduced with its body fully assembled but not fully functional. It was able to wave to the crowd, however, it wasn’t quite ready for walking just yet. The Tesla CEO claims that it will be prepared in just six months.
The humanoid robot carries a 2.3kWh battery pack that runs on a Tesla SoC and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It has the capability to process data for each joint as it also picks up objects with a precision grip. The production is reportedly said to start as soon as next year and future applications could include cooking, gardening, and much more. The Robot will be quite friendly and will revolutionize the company’s assembly line and manufacturing business as well. The robot will come with a hefty price tag of not less than $20,000.
Also Check: India Blocks Government of Pakistan’s Official Twitter Account – (phoneworld.com.pk)