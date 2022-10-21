Elon Musk rto fire 75% of Twitter employees

Elon Musk has remained in news from the time it decided to acquire Twitter. Starting from acquisitions to his humiliating tweets and his decision not to carry on acquisitions and later on court orders, Elon has tried his best to remain in limelight all this time. Now he wants to fire Twitter employees.

There are around 75,00 people which are working at Twitter right now and 75 percent of them are expected to be fired. Elon Musk revealed this during a meetup with prospective investors to bring the company’s expenses down.

Elon has to complete this acquisition by October 28, as a result, Twitter froze its employees’ equity awards. Well, its a sad news but it should be mentioned here that job cuts were already planned before Musk as shown his interest to buy the company’s shares. Twitter management had decided to cut down almost $800million from payroll.

However, Elon’s planned number was unexpected. Workers will get noticed immediately. Elon Musk believes that he is overpaying for Twitter. The basic plan is to double the revenue in the next three years.

A partner who has requested not to be named has termed this decision unexpected and has said that they are out of it as he believes it is insane to fire 75% of the staff collectively. Also, no doubt, ELong might have big plans on doubling the revenue of the company, but he does not share any detail regarding this. What I have learned so far is that the CEO of Tesla is quite extremist when it comes to taking business decisions.

