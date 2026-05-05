Elon Musk Settles SEC Lawsuit Over Twitter by Paying a $1.5 Million Fine

Elon Musk has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a lawsuit related to his 2022 purchase of shares in Twitter, now known as X. The agreement ends a legal dispute over whether Musk delayed disclosing his initial investment in the company.

As part of the settlement, a trust linked to Musk will pay a civil penalty of $1.5 million. Importantly, Musk did not admit to any wrongdoing. He will also not be required to return any profits he may have earned during the period when his disclosure was delayed.

The SEC originally filed the lawsuit in January 2025. According to the regulator, Musk waited 11 days longer than required to report that he had acquired more than a 5% stake in Twitter. This delay, the SEC argued, allowed him to purchase additional shares at lower prices before the market reacted to the news. By the time Musk publicly revealed his holdings, his stake had increased to 9.2%.

The SEC claimed that this delay may have saved Musk around $150 million, and it initially sought both a financial penalty and repayment of those alleged gains. However, the final settlement only includes the $1.5 million fine, suggesting that recovering the larger amount could have been difficult in court.

Musk has consistently maintained that the delay was unintentional. He also criticized the SEC, accusing the agency of unfairly targeting him and interfering with his rights. His lawyer stated that the settlement confirms Musk’s position that the issue was not as serious as initially suggested.

The case was handled in a federal court in Washington, D.C., and was officially disclosed in May 2026. It came during a period of changes within the SEC, including a shift in enforcement priorities under new leadership. These changes may have influenced the decision to settle rather than continue with a lengthy legal battle.

This is not the first time Musk has faced legal action from the SEC. In 2018, he was charged with securities fraud over statements about taking Tesla private. That case ended with Musk paying a $20 million fine and stepping down as Tesla’s chairman, though he remained CEO.

Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. Since then, he has made several major changes to the platform, including rebranding it as X and integrating it into his broader business ventures, such as SpaceX and his artificial intelligence efforts.

Despite settling this case, Musk still faces other legal challenges. In a separate lawsuit, a jury found him liable for misleading Twitter shareholders during the acquisition process. Musk is currently working to overturn that decision or secure a new trial.

Overall, the settlement closes one chapter in Musk’s ongoing legal battles but leaves other issues unresolved.