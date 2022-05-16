Elon Musk supports the latest-tweets feed feature again

Since Elon Musk has bought the 9.2% stake in Twitter, he keeps on giving advices to his Twitter follower to either give vote on a new feature or switch to the other features. Last week he revealed that the latest tweets seems much better than the algorithm feeds. Yesterday, he has again advised the users to switch their accounts to the latest-tweets feed feature instead of the algorithm- generated feeds.

Twitter always take care of user’s preferences and according to the past likings and preferences, it displays the algorithm- generated Home feed. The user sees the feed first that will be in his interest by default. According to the company these feeds will be more interesting for the user and will keep him attracted and stick to the app. The other reason is also to reduce the extra content that is of no interest for the user.

Elon Musk thinks that the algorithmic feeds are using the user’s information and manipulating them in many different ways that users could not understand. That’s why he is suggesting their followers to switch to the latest tweets instead and test as if they don’t like they can switch back to the old. He has also told them how to display the latest feeds and has asked to follow the three steps which are as follows:

Tap home button

Tap stars on upper right of screen

Select “Latest tweets”

In response to Elon Musk’s tweet, Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey got offended and speak up in favor of algorithm- generated feeds. They told that without this method of feeds the user will miss his important information and will not be able to find in scrolling. The latest feeds are best for the live news and breaking events. Every user doesn’t like to see the latest feeds all the time. People want to save time and stick to few but quality feeds.

Elon Musk replied to the CEO that the algorithm feeds read the thoughts of the users and amplify their viewpoints. According to him the way to solve the trust and efficacy issue, is to the open source. Jack Dorsey responded that algorithm-generated feed was not designed to manipulate, it was rather had designed to catchup with the work that u engage with. Twitter had tested both feeds and had made the present one the default when saw more users’ interest in them.

Let’s see how things will take shape when Elon will finally acquire the company. He must is seeking to bring great changes in the platform.

Also Read: Elon Musk assures the reversal of Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump – PhoneWorld