Elon Musk Tweets Out #DeleteFacebook, Calling it Lame

Fizza Atique Last Updated: Feb 11, 2020
1 minute read
Elon Musk #DeleteFacebook Tweet Concerns People

Seems like Facebook is under fire once again. Elon Musk from SpaceX trolled Facebook, by writing  #DeleteFacebook under the tweet of Sacha Baron Cohen.

Elon Musk #DeleteFacebook Tweet Concerns People

Sacha Baron Cohen is a prominent comic writer who addressed the tech giant, Facebook in his tweet, saying:

“We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!”

Here’s the tweet:

 

Following this Tweet, Elon Musk replied to it, Saying #DeleteFacebook it’s Lame. Elon Musk is very vocal and is criticised for saying things that he shouldn’t.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, retweeted saying “#DeleteFacebook it’s lame.”

Just a month back, Elon Musk was criticized for calling British Cave explorer, a “Pedo Guy.”  Facebook’s regulators are concerned about his tweet. let’s see whether Elon Musk will apologize Zuckerberg or not.

Also Read: Elon Musk Created the World’s Biggest Lithium ion Battery in 100 Days

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker