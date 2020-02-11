Elon Musk Tweets Out #DeleteFacebook, Calling it Lame

Seems like Facebook is under fire once again. Elon Musk from SpaceX trolled Facebook, by writing #DeleteFacebook under the tweet of Sacha Baron Cohen.

Elon Musk #DeleteFacebook Tweet Concerns People

Sacha Baron Cohen is a prominent comic writer who addressed the tech giant, Facebook in his tweet, saying:

“We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!”

Here’s the tweet:

Following this Tweet, Elon Musk replied to it, Saying #DeleteFacebook it’s Lame. Elon Musk is very vocal and is criticised for saying things that he shouldn’t.

Just a month back, Elon Musk was criticized for calling British Cave explorer, a “Pedo Guy.” Facebook’s regulators are concerned about his tweet. let’s see whether Elon Musk will apologize Zuckerberg or not.

