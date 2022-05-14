Elon Musk has just announced that its deal with Twitter is now temporarily on hold. He further revealed that Twitter had told him that spam and fake accounts represent fewer than 5% of users. Musk now says he wants to see the evidence for this.

Elon Musk Twitter deal is “Temporarily on Hold”

Last month, Musk offered to buy Twitter outright at a price per share which valued the company at around $44B. He has already purchased the almost 10% of the company.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Twitter later announced that it would accept Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share, inviting him to join the company’s board. Most reactions to the news were best described as less than enthusiastic, with most fearing that the entrepreneur’s vision of unrestrained free speech would amount to those with the loudest and most aggressive voices prevailing. There are also fears that disinformation will flourish to an even greater extent.

Just recently, Musk revealed some of the future plans he has in mind for Twitter. He said that he is figuring out new ways to monetize tweets. He also highlighted the need for influencers and celebrities to be more active on Twitter.

