Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Bring Back Vine: Reports

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 1, 2022
Elon Musk

Recent reports claim that Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may include bringing back Vine. Vine was the short-form video app by the company that shuttered in 2016. According to the latest reports, Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” recently told a group of engineers to work on a reboot that is expected to be ready by the end of the year. The first person to report that Elon Musk was considering making the company’s Twitter Blue subscription mandatory for verified users corroborated the news.

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants Vine Back

Elon said:

“I have also heard this, though unclear if Vine will actually be relaunched at this point,”

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 1, 2022
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>
×