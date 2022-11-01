Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Bring Back Vine: Reports
Recent reports claim that Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may include bringing back Vine. Vine was the short-form video app by the company that shuttered in 2016. According to the latest reports, Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” recently told a group of engineers to work on a reboot that is expected to be ready by the end of the year. The first person to report that Elon Musk was considering making the company’s Twitter Blue subscription mandatory for verified users corroborated the news.
Elon Musk Reportedly Wants Vine Back
Elon said:
“I have also heard this, though unclear if Vine will actually be relaunched at this point,”
Meanwhile, everyone is probably at the stage where Musk is contemplating all options, there’s certainly some evidence to suggest that he is seriously considering bringing back Vine. Musk polled his 112 million Twitter followers today to ask them if the company should reboot the app. When MrBeast who is one of the most popular YouTube stars said it would be “hilarious”, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked him “what could we do to make it better than TikTok?” So, it seems quite clear that bringing back the platform will certainly seem to align with Musk’s goal of transforming Twitter into a “super app”.