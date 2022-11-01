Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Bring Back Vine: Reports

According to the latest reports, the company hasn’t updated Vine since it shut down six years ago. One source told the outlet, referring to the software’s codebase:

“It needs a lot of work”

Right now, it’s hard to see the platform competing with TikTok and YouTube Shorts, even if it does come back. We all know that TikTok’s success is a result of its “For You” algorithm which always seems to know what videos will keep you stuck to the app. Vine never had any such thing, and that’s why many of its most prolific creators have moved on to other platforms.