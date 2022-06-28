Elon Musk’s followership reached 100 Million on Twitter

Elon Musk, the leading well-known tycoon had reached a deal to buy Twitter. It all started with his tweet criticizing Twitter to be a platform where there is no liberty of dialogue and he conveyed his thought that he was planning to start one of his own social media company like Trump. Later he bought a massive 9.2% Twitter stake which made him the prominent entity in the market. He gained another milestone by offering a huge amount of $44 billion to buy the company which made stakeholders to convince Jack Dorsey of Twitter, the CEO to think about selling the company. The meetings and dealings started between Elon Musk and the company’s shareholders for many months. In the mean while Elon Musk’s followership has reached 100 Million on Twitter.

A count of 100 Million means that Musk is followed by 43 percent on Twitter. This makes him the sixth among the most-followed people on this micro-blogging platform. His way of communication is quite different and unique which catches users’ interest and attention. He keeps followers busy in an interactive way. Since Elon Musk had bought the 9.2% stake in Twitter, he kept on giving advice to his Twitter followers to either give a vote on a new feature or switch to the other features, his revelation that the latest tweets seem much better than the algorithm feeds and advise to the followers to switch their accounts to the latest-tweets feed instead of the algorithm- generated feeds. This way of communication and interaction makes him hot favorite among the Twitter users and his followership is increasing day by day.

Musk joined the platform in 2009 after three years of Twitter’s launch. He keeps on posting across a huge range of subjects. Many give him popularity but few also put him in trouble with the authorities. Since June 22, he has not yet posted anything new which is a bit weird as he never gives such a big gap, and the followers are also eagerly wait for his new interesting post.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Deal Wins Board Approval