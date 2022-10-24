Elon Musk’s Neuralink postponed show-and-tell event to November 30th

Neuralink Corporation, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces. has delayed its upcoming event named “Show & Tell”. Elon Musk who is the co-founder of the company yesterday tweeted that this show will now take place on November 30th instead of the previously announced date was October 31st. The event is delayed for almost one month and the reason is not known yet since Musk only announced the new date.

The headquarters of NeuraLink is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco sharing offices with OpenAI. They invent better tools intended to communicate with the brains and are still working on providing people with the best show. However, last year was not a big hit.

Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022

The last time, an event held by Neuralink showed a monkey playing Pong with its mind. This was not welcomed well by people and even most of the co-founders of the company also left. Some rumors circulating also revealed that Musk is also planning to invest in the rival brain chip company keeping in view the company’s situation.

Other than this, Neuralink also has to secure regulatory approval from Food and Drug Administration to start human trials which means that the company still has a long way to go. While the last show was not a success, this upcoming show needs to be very good and is critical for the company’s future so might be possible that the company has taken more time to get well-prepared to see the world.

