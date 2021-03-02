Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet is Likely to Come Pakistan Soon

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite-based internet set up for global Internet access may be coming soon in Pakistan, reports claims. A few Pakistani users have booked Starlink’s Internet connection for their Islamabad areas. The users have paid on the service reservation, indicating that it also arriving soon in Pakistan.

Starlink is a project launched in 2015 by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink’s goal is to provide satellite internet worldwide access by 2022. This system consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the earth in low orbit and communicate with ground-based transceivers. Some satellites will also be offered for military, scientific, and research purposes.

One of the users have posted some detail on Twitter:

Starlink satellites are more smaller and advanced as compare to other satellite operators, offered connectivity and speeds much higher. SpaceX, founder Elon Musk, goal is to provide up to 1Gbps of internet speeds and its worldwide access at a very low latency of up to 25ms after its satellite constellation completion.

Starlink promises to deliver all of this for just $80 per month, which seems high for most of the Pakistani users, but in terms of its hundred megabits per second expected speed and outstanding performance, it is more than reasonable. As mentioned earlier, Starlink declares its global availability by 2022, so in Pakistan and other parts of the world, we should hope to see it soon.

The Starlink reservation process is not available to the general public only limited to invites. Only those seeking pre-order will be placed on a waiting list and will be contacted after some time.

The Starlink kit gives you a satellite dish, a tripod, and a Wi-Fi router if it is coming to Pakistan in actuality. For iPhone and Android users, the Starlink App will be available to download to find the right install place for your home or office. A satellite internet system might provide access to areas that still do not have wired internet or that have uneven coverage because of the distance or geography.

Starlink’s broadband satellite network may also bring serious threats to fiber and cable internet operators in a country as well as for broadband service providers whose areas of service are mostly limited to certain areas.

Currently, this isn’t available in all regions of the country, so be calm and don’t be upset if you don’t see it yet. You can try to put an order on Starlink’s website for yourself at the moment.

Please visit: https://www.starlink.com/ to place your order.

