Emails Search in Gmail is about to get much faster

If you are an untidy Gmail user like me, you will have thousands of emails in your inbox, including the important ones, the subscribed ones, and sometimes the spam as well, here’s the good news: Emails Search in Gmail is about to get faster. While it’s totally fine to keep everything in your inbox but there comes a time when you have to search for an important email which gets nearly impossible due to the bulk of emails in your inbox. Understanding the issue, Gmail introduced a new search feature for web users in July. The changes brought personalized suggestions in parallel to the past exchanges with other users. This system was good, but not perfect since it did not always give accurate results.

So, now Gmail has announced that it is going to make search more optimized and in an effort to do so, the company believes that search for email will get easier, more relevant, and more contextual. For this, it will take into account the previous search activity of users.

Yes, the search bar in our emails was introduced a long time ago, but now the overall system will be swifter since it will analyze your past queries and will use it to optimize the actual results. However, in offline mode, the search won’t work.

Since it’s a backend change, it will not be immediately noticed. However, with time you will realize that the search is getting faster than before. Even in past, Gmail search suggestions and results have become better with the introduction of machine learning. Other than this, Gmail is also working on new features such as writeup suggestions to make things quicker on its platform.

Also Read: 2 Useful Gmail Account Features You Most Likely Haven’t Used Yet