



Emergency Call Your Loved Ones With Jazz Zero Call Balance. The Zero Balance Call service allows prepaid customers to generate calls and send SMS to B-party when they have zero balance. The Subscribers of Zero Balance Call service will be able to purchase reserve calls and make calls even when they are out of balance. The users will be able to make two calls of 60 seconds.

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 600#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 7.15/week

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions: