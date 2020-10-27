Emergency Call Your Loved Ones With Jazz Zero Call Balance
Emergency Call Your Loved Ones With Jazz Zero Call Balance. The Zero Balance Call service allows prepaid customers to generate calls and send SMS to B-party when they have zero balance. The Subscribers of Zero Balance Call service will be able to purchase reserve calls and make calls even when they are out of balance. The users will be able to make two calls of 60 seconds.
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 600#.
Price:
- The offer is available in Rs. 7.15/week
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week.
Terms and Conditions:
- In order to send missed call or SMS to B-Party, you need to dial *600# from your prepaid SIM. Following are the options available on the menu:
- Reserved Call : You can make 2 calls of 60 seconds each when out of balance
- Send Missed Call: With easy steps, you will be able to send a missed call
- Send SMS: You can type your own SMS or choose from 7 default templates
- Account Summary: It summarizes the remaining number of reserve calls, missed calls and SMS in your account
- By default 1 reserve call, 2 missed calls and 2 SMS will be allowed without any fee deduction
- Upon being successfully charged, you will be provisioned for full bundle of 2 Reserve call, 5 Missed calls , 2 SMS
- While using the ZBC service you can consume, Calls/SMS/Missed calls from the default-bundle or a full-bundle. You can recharge the ZBC bundle account by paying Rs. 2.68 upfront and add a full-bundle to your ZBC account.
- Missed call and SMS to B-party will be received in ‘09230XXXXXXX’ format
- Validity of ZBC bundle is of 30 days.