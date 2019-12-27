Here is a list of my personal favourite Pakistani Instagram bloggers who are struggling to create an impact. Each of them is super talented and spends a lot of time and energy to show the world that we Pakistanis are super talented. Have a look at these 5 Best Emerging Pakistani Bloggers On Instagram who are sure to have a lit future!

1.Minahil Ali Wattoo (@minahilaliwattoo)

So first on my list is this super-talented Pakistani MUA, Minahil. She is a living doll and has got some serious makeup skills. Minahil never gets tired of creating amazing and unique makeup looks, she also shares honest makeup reviews and helps her followers by answering them personally which shows that she is a darling. So a huge shoutout to this emerging Pakistani Instagram Makeup blogger for her tireless efforts!

2. Muaz Asim (muazasim)

Muaz Asim is a young, emerging talent of Pakistan. He is a natural-light portrait photographer and has earned a lot of fame in a very limited span of time due to his extraordinary work. This Pakistani Instagram Photographer seems to have no limits and no words can describe him better than his work.

3. Hamna Sheikh Khan (@hamnasheikhhh)

Hamna Sheikh is a Pakistani fashion blogger. She tends to slay in every look she decides to carry. Her fashion sense is beyond extra-ordinary. She has been sighted with several famous celebrities and will soon become a top fashion blogger as per her hard work depicts. Hamna sheikh is a beautiful lady and a good friend.

4. Waleed Akram (@waleed_akram110)

Waleed Akram is the CEO, Director, Producer, Story Writer And Cameraman of the film production company ‘Khayaali Production’. He is a very talented, Pakistani movie maker and tells his story by the use of his lens. Waleed Akram along with his team has managed to make several popular short films and documentaries which have won a lot of fame and recognition. One of his work, a fan-made Harry Potter film’s trailer was even appreciated national via TV channels. Let us have a look at the trailer of the fan-made Harry Potter film ‘The Last Follower’ By Waleed Akram and his team.

5. Nimra Khalid (nimrakhalid15)

This beauty is my personal favourite. Nimra is a fashion blogger but her uniqueness is that she is a Hijabi! She slays in each and every look carrying a Hijab so well that one may be tempted to start wearing a Hijab. Nimra not only photographs herself in the latest hijab trends but she also makes Hijab tutorials for people who would like to carry them just like her. She is a beautiful lady inside out and I appreciate her efforts wholeheartedly to make all the hijabis out there more confident and feel they don’t need to feel outdated if they decide to cover their heads! Nimra teaches that you can always slay the hilal way! ( did that actually rhyme or was that only me?)

