The Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College (ECMCC) and the British Computing Society are collaborating for the development of Pakistan’s first Center Of Emerging Technologies in the private sector, IT industry is highly dependent upon the newest technology developments. Yesterday, the agreement has been signed to start this project.

The collaboration has been established by AccrediNation Founder and Managing Partner, Mr. Asad Aamir Ansari and ECMCC Head, Mr. Abdul Hafeez Malik. British High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and the Director of Commerce for Pakistan also participated in the signing ceremony.

Emerging Technologies Centre will be Established in Pakistan with UK-Pakistan collaboration

With respect to the idea behind the campaign, Sunny Ali, the founder of Extreme Commerce, said:

“The Center for Emerging Technologies was lacking in Pakistan. While initiatives in the public sector have been made. We are pleased to be leading this initiative in Pakistan.”

In addition, Sunny says how this would provide a new path towards the formation of a new industry of human resources in the country, therefore soon that would lead a greater industry in Pakistan. Founder of AccrediNation’s Asad Aamir Ansari emphasizes as new technologies will help many sectors including the healthcare, finances and more not only IT industry, those will get huge profit from technology like Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, the CEO of Ejaz Chaudhry Magna-Carta college said, “It would enhance employability and the worth of our young people worldwide through IT certifications from BCS UK. In the vibrant and challenging market of today’s world, IT professionals require internationally renowned and industrially relevant knowledge, experience and practical competencies to compete the technology improvements.”

