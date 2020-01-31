Emoji 13.0 Unveiled- Will Launch in 2020

Emojis have changed the way we communicate with each other. Gone are days when people used to send straight messages to their friends. Now expressions have become more important, and with every message, we try to tell the receiver how we are feeling right now by using an emoji. Emojis act as a fun and quick way to share your views with others. Every year, we get new emojis, even better than before that let us express our selves in a better way than before. The Unicode consortium approves these emojis, and tech companies release their own versions of them on the respective platforms. This year, we are getting 117 new emojis as a part of Emoji 13.0 that will be available in a month.

Emoji 13.0- New Way to Express Yourself

Unicode Consortium has currently launched these 117 emojis for Android and iOS; however, for other platforms, they will be launched later this year. The new emojis of 2020 includes 62 new emojis and 55 gender and skin tone variants of them.

Out of many emojis, there is a new transgender flag and symbol to support them. Google and Microsoft have suggested plenty of gender-inclusive emojis. A new emoji of bubble teas, people hugging and ninjas are also added. This year focus is laid on gender emoji, whereas last year, more support was given to people with disabilities.

Here is the list of other emojis, that will make your conversations better than before:

Black cat

Seal

Polar bear

Fondue

Body parts

Person feeding baby

Boomerang

Smiling face with tear

Pinched fingers

Right now the company has not revealed the actual date when these emojis will reach us. However, I believe they will be launched soon.

