Emotet Malware Now Switches To Microsoft OneNote To Evade Defenses

If you people don’t know what Emotet malware is then don’t worry as we are going to discuss it in today’s blog. It is actually a notorious malware botnet historically distributed via Microsoft Word and Excel attachments that contained malicious macros. The point worth mentioning here is that if a user opens the attachment and enables macros, a DLL wins the race and installs the Emotet malware on that particular device. The latest reports claim that this malware is now distributed using Microsoft OneNote email attachments. The major goal of switching to Microsoft OneNote is bypassing Microsoft security restrictions and infecting more targets.

Emotet Malware Is Now Distributed In Microsoft OneNote Files

The bad part about this malware is that it steals email contacts and email content once loaded for use in future spam campaigns. In addition to that, it also downloads other payloads that provide initial access to the corporate network. However, let me tell you that its access is used to conduct cyberattacks against the company including ransomware attacks, data theft, cyber espionage, and extortion.

Emotet malware has been one of the most widely distributed malware for many years. It would not be wrong to say that it has been stopping and starting in streaks in the past. It finally took a break in late 2022 but now it is back again with a bang.

Beware of the Emotet botnet that suddenly went live again, spewing malicious emails around the globe earlier this month. However, the fact is that this initial campaign was actually flawed as it continued to use Word and Excel documents with macros. As Microsoft has the ability to automatically block macros in downloaded Word and Excel documents, including email attachments so, this campaign is expected to only infect a few people.

