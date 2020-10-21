Employees to Work From Home till June 2021: Amazon





Yesterday, the e-commerce giant Amazon told its employees to work from home until June 2021, thus extending the timeline of returning to the office due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokeswoman while adding that the new order is applicable globally said,

Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021.

Earlier, Amazon allowed the work from home option until January. The current development comes less than three weeks after the company shared the information regarding 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers who contracted the COVID-19 this year.

In recent months few staff members along with elected officials and unions have maintained that Amazon put employees’ health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the Amazon spokeswoman said,

We have invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer.

In May, Twitter became the first major tech firm to authorize its employees who can work from home to do so indefinitely. Other big tech firms have also extended the work from home option for their employees with Microsoft saying earlier this month it will allow most employees to work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours.

Facebook announced that it would allow its employees to work remotely till July next year, while Google had extended the work from the home period for employees who do not need to be in the office till June.

