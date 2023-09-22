Empowering Creators: YouTube’s AI Editing Suite Revolutionizes Content Production

The video giant YouTube recently announced to launch an AI powered feature called Dream Screen for short-video creators. It will enable users to use AI tools to create AI-generated videos or image backgrounds for shorts just by providing prompts.

Toni Reid, Vice President for Community Products, announced a number of new products and features. These innovations intend to expand creative possibilities and incorporate AI-powered tools for editing both short and long-form videos on the platform.

The stringent competition with Tiktok and Instagram reels forced YouTube to roll out this new feature to get more share of the short-form video market.

YouTube also announced to roll out a mobile app called ‘YouTube Create’ to make the video content work easier. The app includes AI-enabled features such as editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover, and access to the filter library along with royalty-free music.

The app is currently in beta testing on Android in select markets, and it will initially be available for free. Conclusively, YouTube aims to provide creators additional tools, which AI-powered insights, automatic dubbing assistance, and help in discovering music and soundtracks for their videos.

