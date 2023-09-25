Empowering Pakistan: IT Ministry Unveils its Vision for AI Policy Adoption

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the epitome of the modern era. Therefore, it is time that every country should make an AI policy regarding the usage of Artificial Intelligence. In this regard, the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoiTT) has obtained feedback from the public and relevant stakeholders on AI Policy. According to a source, the ministry will create a high-level committee to evaluate these proposals.

The Artificial Intelligence Policy aims to transition Pakistan into a knowledge-driven economy while fostering a favorable environment for the responsible integration of AI. The committee overseeing this policy will consist of government officials, and ministry representatives, and will include members from both the industry and academia. This committee will assess the proposals and engage with diverse stakeholders to seek input on the policy.

The committee will additionally offer suggestions for revisions to the draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy. The finalized version of the AI policy will undergo a legal review by the Law Ministry. Following approval by the Law Ministry, the policy draft will be submitted to the federal cabinet for further consideration and approval.

As per the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the policy draft asked for input from willing AI experts to assist in its finalization. Several AI experts have shown interest in participating in the committee, and their potential involvement is currently being evaluated.

The policy goes beyond a superficial approach to technology adoption. It intends to thoroughly reconsider AI integration within the local context to identify and address emerging growth opportunities while also considering the relevance of the existing job market.

