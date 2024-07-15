Empowering Pakistan’s Youth: Hashoo Foundation’s Commitment to Skill Development

With the fifth-largest youth population in the world, Pakistan’s future relies greatly on this segment’s massive potential for economic growth and development. Pakistan’s remarkably young population is not only hungry for success but is also resourceful and talented enough to alter the entire national economic landscape for the better.

World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15th , underscores the critical importance of equipping youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. Education and training are central to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Hashoo Foundation, Hashoo Group’s corporate social responsibility arm, proudly stands as a development partner committed to Pakistan’s journey towards these crucial global objectives.

Hashoo Foundation’s mission is clear: to empower communities by leveraging knowledge as capital for socio-economic upliftment. With a robust 35-year legacy in skill development, Hashoo Foundation’s skills development program, Hashoo Hunar, leads the charge in human capital development through comprehensive occupational and vocational training, focusing on market-driven skills and crucial knowledge essential for professional and personal growth.

Over the years, Hashoo Hunar has empowered over one million young trainees with the tools they need to pursue their ambitions. Specializing in a range of fields, including Information and Computer Technology, Horticulture and Agri-Business, Livestock and Dairy, Early Childhood Development, Entrepreneurship Development, Business Incubation, Life Skills, Interpersonal Communication, and other life skills, Hashoo Hunar equips trainees with industry-standard education and training in addition to facilitating job placement support as well.

The certifications offered by Hashoo Hunar are recognized nationally and internationally by prominent organizations, including the Trade Testing Board (TTB), NAVTTC, and Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA). The initiative also conducts impactful upskilling programs in collaboration with leading facilitators from PSDF, NAVTTC, and TEVTAs. Hashoo Hunar Alumni have excelled both domestically and internationally, establishing successful careers in hospitality, education, and entrepreneurship.

With increasingly digital business models and evolving labour market dynamics, it is crucial to equip Pakistan’s youth with agile and adaptable skill sets. Hashoo Foundation’s Skill Development Program is adept at meeting these ever-changing demands by reducing access barriers to work and offering 60-70% increased chances of prominent industrial placement and employment opportunities.

This World Youth Skills Day, Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Hunar reaffirm their commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth through skill development, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

