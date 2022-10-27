Enable iPhone Lockdown Mode To Keep It Safe From hackers

Messaging: “Most message attachment types get blocked, other than certain images, video, and audio. Some features, such as links and link previews, become unavailable.”

Browsing: “Certain complex web technologies get blocked, which may cause some websites to load more slowly or not to operate correctly. In addition to that, web fonts are displayed, and images are replaced with a missing image icon.”

Video Calls: “Incoming FaceTime calls are blocked unless you’ve previously called that person or contact.”

Service Invitations: “Incoming invitations for Apple Services are blocked unless you have previously invited that person.”

iOS Photos: “Shared albums are removed from the Photos app, and new Shared Album invitations are blocked.”

Connections & Accessories: “The device needs to be unlocked in order to connect your device to a USB accessory or another computer.”

Device configurations: “Configuration profiles can not be installed. You cannot enroll your iPhone in Mobile Device Management or device supervision while in Lockdown Mode.”