Enable iPhone Lockdown Mode To Keep It Safe From hackers
iPhones come with a handy feature that has the ability to keep you safe from hackers. Do you wanna know about it? Yeah, definitely. If you want to keep your iPhone safe from being hacked then enable iOS Lockdown Mode. It was introduced with iOS 16. The iPhone Lockdown Mode is designed to give the ultimate protection to users who may be at risk of advanced cyberattacks.
Enabling iPhone Lockdown Mode Prevents Cyberattacks
Silicon giant, Apple says:
Lockdown Mode is designed “to reduce the attack surface that could potentially be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware”.
This mode restricts certain functions that can be used as backdoors, limiting the number of avenues of attack a hacker has. According to the silicon giant, Apple iOS Lockdown mode affects the following features:
|
Messaging: “Most message attachment types get blocked, other than certain images, video, and audio. Some features, such as links and link previews, become unavailable.”
Browsing: “Certain complex web technologies get blocked, which may cause some websites to load more slowly or not to operate correctly. In addition to that, web fonts are displayed, and images are replaced with a missing image icon.”
Video Calls: “Incoming FaceTime calls are blocked unless you’ve previously called that person or contact.”
Service Invitations: “Incoming invitations for Apple Services are blocked unless you have previously invited that person.”
iOS Photos: “Shared albums are removed from the Photos app, and new Shared Album invitations are blocked.”
Connections & Accessories: “The device needs to be unlocked in order to connect your device to a USB accessory or another computer.”
Device configurations: “Configuration profiles can not be installed. You cannot enroll your iPhone in Mobile Device Management or device supervision while in Lockdown Mode.”
How to enable Lockdown Mode on Your iPhones?
1. Open the Settings app and tap Privacy & Security.
2. Tap Lockdown Mode.
3. Tap Turn On Lockdown Mode.
4. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Turn On Lockdown Mode.
5. Tap Turn On & Restart.
6. Enter your iPhone passcode.
After following these steps your iPhone will now restart in Lockdown Mode. Repeat the steps if you want to turn Lockdown Mode off.
Also Read: iOS 16.2 Beta 1 Welcomes Sleep Widget For Lock Screen – (phoneworld.com.pk)