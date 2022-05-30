Enabling Financial Independence: Easypaisa launches attractive in-app Savings

Easypaisa has introduced yet another innovative feature enabling users to earn daily profits through a single click. Easypaisa users can now use the in-app savings product to earn a percentage on their existing account balance every day.

The revolutionary product is designed to financially empower all Pakistanis to take control of their finances through convenient and secure digital savings. By simply clicking ‘Subscribe’ to any of the available plans, Easypaisa App users can immediately start earning up to 9% annual profits, posted daily with no hidden restrictions. No amount of users’ funds are locked; all they have to do is maintain a higher balance than their chosen plan threshold and keep making profits. Whether an existing Easypaisa user or a new one, the savings product is available for everyone.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa and Telenor Microfinance Bank said;

“As a predominantly cash-based economy, there has always been room for improvement in saving habits of Pakistanis. With a major share of household budgets already allocated to basic sustenance needs, most people across the country struggle to save. At Easypaisa, we remain committed to empowering everyone to take control of their finances through convenient digital means and our in-app savings product is a key step in this regard. Now, practically anyone can start saving and earn profits daily through their Easypaisa account without any entry and exit barriers”.

With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.