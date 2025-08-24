The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a strong warning to some of the country’s biggest tech companies. FTC cautioned the tech companies to resist laws from foreign governments that could weaken data security, compromise encryption, or impose censorship on their platforms.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson signed the letter, which was sent to major firms including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, X (Twitter), Signal, Snap, Slack, Discord, Cloudflare, GoDaddy, and Akamai.

In the letter, Ferguson made it clear that if these companies weaken data security at the request of foreign governments—and fail to inform users—it could be a violation of the FTC Act. Such actions, he warned, could expose companies to legal consequences in the United States.

Encryption Battles: FTC Urges Tech Companies to Resist Foreign Laws – Why Is It So?

The letter specifically pointed to foreign regulations such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act and the United Kingdom’s Online Safety and Investigatory Powers Acts. These laws have raised concerns about forcing tech companies to adjust their platforms in ways that may reduce user privacy.

Earlier this year, Apple faced such pressure in the UK. The government wanted the company to create a backdoor that would allow access to encrypted iCloud accounts. Instead of complying, Apple chose to remove support for iCloud end-to-end encryption in the UK. The demand could have affected Apple’s encryption policies worldwide, but it was later dropped after U.S. diplomatic intervention.

Ferguson emphasized that laws like these undermine the ability of American users to access free, uncensored information while also putting their privacy at risk. He warned that foreign interference could expose users to surveillance, identity theft, and fraud.

He also raised concern that companies might choose to “play it safe” by over-complying—censoring American users or exposing their data to surveillance—even when foreign governments do not directly require it.

The letter reminded companies that U.S. law takes priority. Under Section 5 of the FTC Act, companies must avoid deceptive practices, protect user data, and be transparent when outside entities demand censorship or weaker security.

Ferguson cited previous enforcement cases to highlight the seriousness of these rules. In 2021, Zoom faced penalties for misleading claims about its end-to-end encryption. In 2023, Ring faced action for failing to encrypt customer video feeds.

The letter concluded with an invitation for the tech firms to meet Ferguson on August 28, 2025. The meeting will focus on how companies can deal with foreign regulatory pressures while continuing to safeguard American users’ data and privacy.

With global regulations tightening, the FTC’s warning makes it clear: U.S. tech giants must prioritise user security over foreign demands.