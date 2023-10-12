End of an Era: Google Bids Farewell to Beloved Camera Feature with Pixel 8 Launch

Google Camera 9.1 is bidding farewell to the Photo Spheres feature, which has had an impressive 11-year journey with Pixel 8 launch. This functionality, introduced in 2012, allowed users to capture a complete 360-degree view of their surroundings.

Photo Spheres, in its simplicity, offered an exciting means to create immersive location memories. These spherical snapshots could be experienced using Google Cardboard headsets and shared on Google Maps.

The latest Google Camera app version for the Pixel 8 series has removed this feature. However, it is still available in older Pixel models. The future of Photo Spheres on these older models remains uncertain.

Back in the early 2010s, Google Cardboard, the release of Samsung Galaxy series smartphones, and the emerging Android operating system brought a sense of excitement. Photo Spheres, a unique feature of Google Camera introduced in 2012, was a source of great enthusiasm at the time. However, after an impressive 11-year run, Google has chosen to part ways with Photo Spheres with the release of the Google Pixel 8 series.

In the bygone days of 2012, Photo Spheres, nestled within the Google Camera app, allowed users to capture a full 360-degree perspective of their surroundings. No longer restricted to ordinary panoramic shots, this feature enabled people to fully immerse themselves in a location by capturing it from every angle in one sweep. As you used the mode, a series of dots would appear through your camera lens, and with each dot targeted, your phone would snap a picture of that angle. After circling your position, capturing every conceivable view, Google Camera would stitch together a comprehensive 360-degree photo.

It was a primitive yet exhilarating method for creating immersive memories of remarkable places. The introduction of Google Cardboard in 2014 further enhanced Photo Spheres’ appeal, as users could relive the moment by viewing their Sphere pictures through Cardboard headsets. It seamlessly integrated with Google Street View and Google Maps, enabling users to share their Photo Spheres with others.

Despite its quirks and occasional bugs, Google has chosen to remove Photo Spheres from Google Camera 9.1 without providing a specific reason. While it was never a flawless feature, it added an element of fun for those seeking a unique way to capture memorable moments.

Notably, Photo Spheres still exist in Google Camera 9.0, the older version, which will continue to be used by older Pixel models like the Google Pixel 7 series and the Google Pixel Fold. The fate of these older models upgrading to Google Camera 9.1 and the potential removal of Photo Spheres from them remain uncertain. What we can confirm is that the Pixel 8 series will not feature Photo Spheres when they become available.

For some, this decision may come as a disappointment, but the spirit of Photo Spheres lives on, albeit in a different form, with the latest Google Meet virtual backgrounds that transport you to spherical settings. Regardless, it’s an exciting time in the Google ecosystem, with the global release of the Google Pixel 8 happening on October 12. Some lucky individuals have already received their preorders, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro appears to be a promising glimpse into the future of Google smartphones, while the Google Pixel 8 caters to the broader audience.