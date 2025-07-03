End of an Era: Microsoft Shuts Down Operations in Pakistan

A major chapter in Pakistan’s technology story has come to an end as Microsoft, one of the world’s biggest tech companies, has officially closed its operations in Pakistan. This news was shared by Jawwad Rehman, the founding CEO of Microsoft Pakistan, in an emotional note reflecting on this remarkable journey.

According to Jawwad Rehman, the last few remaining Microsoft employees in Pakistan were formally informed that the company will no longer operate here. With this decision, an era that began with so much hope, ambition, and promise now comes to a close.

Microsoft entered Pakistan in June 2000. It was a time when the tech industry in the country was still in its early stages. For many, Microsoft’s presence was a sign that global companies saw potential in Pakistan’s young and growing talent.

Jawwad Rehman shared that what started as a bold idea turned into a mission that changed his life. He also has the honour to launch Microsoft Pakistan. Over the years, Microsoft Pakistan has created jobs, trained thousands, and helped businesses modernise with new technology.

A Technology Pioneer

For 25 years, Microsoft played a big role in Pakistan’s IT ecosystem. It worked with schools, universities, government bodies, and private companies. Many computer labs were set up in remote areas. Teachers were trained. Young students were encouraged to learn new skills.

Through various projects, Microsoft Pakistan helped bridge the digital divide. Its presence made it possible for students in far-flung areas to use computers and the internet for the first time. Many young professionals got their first break working at Microsoft or through its partner companies.

A Big Loss for the Local Tech Scene

Microsoft’s exit from Pakistan is a huge loss for the country’s tech landscape. Many people see this as a setback at a time when Pakistan needs more investment in technology, innovation, and digital skills.

With the world moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital transformation, the presence of a company like Microsoft was important. It brought global best practices, training programs, and funding for important causes like healthcare and education.

What Happens Next?

For now, it is unclear if Microsoft will maintain any indirect operations in Pakistan through partners or regional offices. But the direct local office and its employees are no longer part of the company’s plans.

This closure also raises questions about what needs to be done to retain foreign tech companies in Pakistan. Many experts believe that the government and private sector must work together to create a better environment for global companies to invest and stay.

While the era of Microsoft Pakistan may have ended, its legacy will live on through the thousands of people it trained, inspired, and empowered over the years.

