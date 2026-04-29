WhatsApp has long promoted its end-to-end encryption as a key feature that protects user privacy. This technology ensures that messages are encrypted on the sender’s device and can only be read by the intended recipient. Even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content of messages. While WhatsApp end-to-end encryption has significantly improved security over the years, experts now warn that it has also created new risks for users.

Speaking at Black Hat Asia 2026, cybersecurity researcher Tal Be’ery explained that WhatsApp’s strong encryption has made its servers far less attractive to hackers. Since the platform cannot read or monitor message content, attackers gain little by targeting its infrastructure. Instead, they are increasingly shifting their focus to individual users and their devices, where messages are eventually decrypted and become accessible.

End-to-End Encryption Shields WhatsApp but Exposes Users to New Risks: Here’s How

This shift highlights a key trade-off. Encryption protects data in transit, but it also limits the platform’s ability to detect harmful activity. Unlike email services that can scan messages for suspicious content, WhatsApp relies mainly on metadata. It contains basic information such as how often messages are sent, who communicates with whom, and whether users report an account. While useful, this data is not enough to fully prevent sophisticated attacks.

Another concern is that metadata itself can pose privacy risks. Details like when a user is online, how many devices are linked to their account, and whether messages are delivered can reveal patterns about a person’s behavior. In some cases, attackers can exploit this information to monitor users without their knowledge. Techniques such as “silent pings” allow hackers to track when a device is active, helping them build a profile of a target’s daily routine.

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature, which allows accounts to be used across phones, desktops, and web browsers, introduces additional challenges. According to researchers, attackers can sometimes identify how many devices are connected to an account and even target a specific one. This makes it easier to launch more precise and potentially harmful attacks.

More advanced threats include so-called “zero-click” attacks. These require no action from the user and can be delivered through files, previews, or synchronization features. In recent cases, spyware campaigns have targeted journalists and activists, showing how serious these vulnerabilities can be.

Experts believe that improvements are needed to address these risks. One suggested solution is a “lockdown mode,” which would limit incoming messages to known contacts only. Another idea is to restrict unknown users to sending simple text requests instead of full media messages. There are also proposals to hide device information from senders, reducing the chances of targeted attacks.

Despite these concerns, encryption remains essential for protecting user privacy. However, as WhatsApp continues to grow, its security design must evolve to address new types of threats. The challenge lies in balancing strong privacy protections with better safeguards against attacks—especially those that target users directly rather than the platform itself.

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