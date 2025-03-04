Engineering Crisis? Ahsan Iqbal Warns of Pakistan’s Tech Decline

On World Engineering Day, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, addressed a gathering of engineers, academics, and professionals. He emphasized the vital role of engineering in Pakistan’s progress and called for urgent reforms to drive innovation.

Engineering: A Pillar of Progress

Prof. Iqbal highlighted that engineering is among the oldest professions, shaping human civilization for centuries. From ancient structures to modern developments in telecommunications, transportation, and industry, engineers have been at the forefront of progress.

In Pakistan, he noted, engineering achievements include major infrastructure projects like the Tarbela and Mangla Dams, the Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project, and the motorway network. He also credited engineers for advancements in Pakistan’s defense sector, including the development of the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and nuclear technology.

Pakistan Lags in Innovation

Despite these contributions, Prof. Iqbal expressed concern over Pakistan’s poor ranking in the global innovation index. Pakistan stands at 91st among 133 countries, significantly behind India and Turkey. He stressed that this gap must be closed through a strong culture of research and innovation.

He pointed to countries like South Korea, Japan, and China, whose economic success is driven by technology. He regretted that while Pakistan has talented engineers, the country has failed to keep pace with global advancements. He blamed outdated engineering education, weak industry linkages, and a lack of focus on innovation.

Revamping Engineering Education

To address these issues, Prof. Iqbal announced a six-billion-rupee project to upgrade five leading engineering universities. The initiative includes modernizing laboratories and enhancing research facilities. The selected institutions are:

NED University, Karachi

UET Lahore

UET Peshawar

UET Khuzdar

UET Taxila

He stressed that while the government can provide infrastructure, universities, faculty, and students must drive a culture of innovation and excellence.

Broader Challenges in Education

Prof. Iqbal linked Pakistan’s slow progress in innovation to deeper issues in education. Low literacy rates, poor child nutrition, and lack of universal primary enrollment remain major hurdles. He warned that without addressing these problems, Pakistan cannot compete in the global technology race.

He compared the country’s situation to companies like Nokia and BlackBerry, which lost market dominance due to a failure to innovate. He urged Pakistan to learn from these examples and avoid becoming irrelevant in the rapidly changing global landscape.

Vision for a Tech-Driven Economy

Prof. Iqbal outlined the government’s ambition to transform Pakistan into a technology-based economy. The goal is to reach a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035, with sustained growth of 6-8% and a major boost in exports.

To achieve this, Pakistan must embrace emerging technologies, including:

Artificial intelligence

Robotics

Quantum computing

Nanotechnology

He announced the establishment of new national centers dedicated to these fields.

Prof. Iqbal emphasized that stability, continuity, reform, and unity are essential for Pakistan’s progress. He urged engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to work together in driving innovation.

He also commended the Institute of Engineers Pakistan for promoting excellence in the field. He called on the engineering community to take up the challenge of building a prosperous and technologically advanced Pakistan.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Engineer Farhat Adil, Chairman of the Institute of Engineers Pakistan, Engineer Amir Zameer, and other senior engineers, chapter presidents, and young engineers from across the country.

Prof. Iqbal concluded his speech with a strong message, “Pakistan must innovate or be left behind.”