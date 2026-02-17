Engineering Development Board Finalizes Mobile & Electronics Manufacturing Framework

A high-level meeting of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to review and finalize the Mobile & Electronic Devices Manufacturing Policy 2026–33.

In the meeting Federal Secretary for Industries and production Mr Saif Anjum and CEO EDB, Mr.Hammad Mansoor, along with senior officials were present. Detailed deliberations were held on the policy framework prepared by the Engineering Development Board, which is now ready to be presented to the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan will formally commence large-scale local manufacturing of mobile phones and electronic devices. He termed the Mobile & Electronics Policy 2026–33 a milestone initiative for the country’s industrial sector, emphasizing that it will significantly enhance exports and strengthen Pakistan’s manufacturing base.

He further announced that leading global companies, including Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics, will be invited to establish manufacturing plants in Pakistan. The policy is expected to promote employment generation, technology transfer, and foreign investment.

Highlighting the strategic objective of the framework, he said that Pakistan aims to emerge as a regional hub for mobile and electronics manufacturing.

CEO EDB Hammad Mansoor informed the meeting that the re-export of refurbished mobile phones is projected to generate annual revenues between $300 million and $400 million. The policy also recommends the establishment of a dedicated Mobile & Electronics Devices Cell within the Engineering Development Board to ensure effective implementation and coordination.

The finalized framework reflects the government’s commitment to industrial modernization, export-led growth, and positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global electronics value chain.

