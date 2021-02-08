Well, we know that it is not a new technology to generate the electricity with the help of Turbine. But for that, there is need of speedy water waves. However, now the three engineering students from Karachi have invented an amazing turbine that can work on low speed of of water waves and can be fixed on canal and arroyo.

The three talented engineers named as Malik Muhammad Ali, Saad Sarmad Sattar and Zafeer Ahmed Khan have created these low-maintenance turbines as part of their final year project. It took them six months to complete it. Each turbine is producing 1000 watts. With the help of these turbines, now Pakistanis can generate their own electricity at home.

Engineering Students Invent Turbine to Generate Electricity at Home

No doubt, it is such an appreciable invention that can bring a drastic change and will make the individuals of Pakistan able to generate their own electricity. It will definitely save the people from paying high electricity bills. We hope that soon these three engineers will launch the turbine officially in the market.

The matter of the fact is that there is a lot of talent in the young generation of Pakistan but unfortunately, there is no such platform where they can showcase their talent.

The Government is now working to introduce the different channels and platforms where the young generation can showcase their talent and share their ideas but still the current number of these type of platforms are almost negligible. Govt really needs to increase the numbers of these types of platforms and support the youth to showcase their hidden talents.

