Engineers Develop a COVID Robocop That Reminds You to Wear Mask

Engineers have invented a COVID Robocop that is able to detect whether any person is wearing a mask to protect himself against Covid-19 and, if not, gently remind him/her to put one on. The robot is an upgrade of Pepper, a 47-inch high robot with human-like features that are now in operation in a few countries greeting visitors to shops, exhibitions, and other public spaces.

Pepper’s camera examines the faces of individuals approaching it, and if it notices the lower half of their face is not covered, it says,

You have to always wear a mask properly.

On the contrary, if it detects that the individual then puts on a mask, the COVID robocop follows up with the phrase, “Thank you for having put on your mask.”

The head of sales in Europe for SoftBank Robotics, Jonathan Boiria told Reuters,

The idea is not to have robot police whether people are wearing masks, but to provide a friendly reminder. Shops have to assign people at the entrance, a lot of people, to ensure respect for the wearing of masks, and sometimes that is a stretch. A robot allows you to free up some people so they can focus on their normal tasks.” We’re all human. Sometimes I take off my mask when I get off the bus and I forget to put it back on when I arrive at the office. The robot provides a reminder. We can all get it wrong or forget.

