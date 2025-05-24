Engro Corporation Limited has received all necessary approvals for its major partnership with Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) and its parent company, VEON Group. This partnership marks a big step in improving telecom infrastructure across Pakistan.

Under the agreement, Jazz’s shares in Deodar (Private) Limited, which manages its telecom towers, will now be transferred to Engro Connect (Private) Limited. Engro Connect is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation and will manage the combined tower assets.

Engro Secures Deal with Jazz and VEON to Expand Digital Connectivity

This is one of the largest private sector investments in Pakistan’s digital space. With this move, millions of Pakistanis will benefit from better and more affordable connectivity. All mobile network operators (MNOs) will now have equal access to over 14,000 high-quality towers across the country.

This shared infrastructure model helps telecom operators cut costs. They can reduce both capital and operational expenses, improve service quality, and pass these savings on to customers. In return, more people across Pakistan will be able to access fast and reliable mobile services.

As the country moves towards a digital future, this development is key. It will support online education, remote healthcare, digital banking, and help small businesses grow. People in rural and urban areas alike will gain better access to the internet and digital tools.

Engro’s vast tower network is also ready for future innovations. Around the world, telecom towers are now used for more than just mobile signals. They support smart cities, public services, and other technologies. Engro is also preparing for a future where Pakistan’s infrastructure can power these changes, too.

Chairman of Engro, Hussain Dawood, said, “This investment further reinforces our commitment to this great nation, where we believe in investing in connectivity, which is the foundation of our digital future.”

CEO of Engro Holdings, Abdul Samad Dawood, stated, “Prosperity and progress increasingly rely on technology and connectivity – and with this milestone, Engro strengthens its role as an enabler of Pakistan’s progress.”

He further said, “This investment reinforces telecom infrastructure as a key vertical for us, and we are keen on expanding access, empowering communities, and future-proofing the infrastructure that will drive growth for generations to come. This is a special moment for all of us at Engro, as this is what we have always stood for: Enabling growth.”

President and CEO of Engro Corporation, Ahsan Zafar Syed, said, “Venturing into this sector in 2018 was a bold leap for Engro into uncharted territory.”

He continued, “But this achievement is a testament to what belief, partnership, and perseverance can deliver – made possible by the dedication of our teams, the trust of our partners at VEON Group and Jazz, and the supportive decisions of our regulators. This is everyone’s success.”