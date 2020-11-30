With Enhanced Ambient Mode, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Scheduled to Launch Soon

Next-generation Samsung TWS earphones from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are confirmed to be released with the next Samsung Galaxy S21 series. For a couple of years now, the South Korean tech giant is launching new headphones with its Galaxy S flagship series, definitely not a different year. These next-gen Earphones have the same in-ear feature as the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds +, which support active noise canceling (ANC). In August of this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Live.

Recommended: Huawei Introduced FreeBuds Pro Wireless Earbuds Dynamic Noise-Cancellation

Enhanced Ambient Mode Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Scheduled to Launch Soon

The reports revealed that next year, alongside the Galaxy S21 series, the latest Galaxy Buds are releasing. Galaxy S21 series from Samsung is planned for launch in January. The forthcoming headphones’ official name has not yet been revealed, but another feature and design details are unavailable. The headphones are meant to have the same ear style as the galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ predecessors for the next generation Galaxy Buds.

TWS earphones with better sound quality are expected in Galaxy Buds. The ambient mode is supposed to be stronger because outside sounds will reach your headphones if you prefer to be in sync with your background. Earlier generation earbuds have had this mode, but upcoming Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds are expected to bring enhancements to this feature. ANC may include future headphones, and the article states that these are the first home production headphones for Samsung to integrate it.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, newly launched, also has ANC and are the brand’s first fully wireless earbuds. Galaxy Buds Live is a built-in bean form and rests on the outside portion of the ear.

As already mentioned, the name of these new headphones is being clarified. But in the past, sources referred to the probable name, Samsung Galaxy Beyond. Released Jan 14 with pre-order beginning the same day is supposed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Also Read: Oneplus Launched Affordable Buds Z TWS Earphones with 20 Hours Playback Time