Enhancing Your Safety: Samsung May Roll out More than 5 Years of Security Updates

Following Google, Samsung executive Shin-Chul Baik told a source that the company was “actively discussing” more than five years of security updates for its smartphones. Baik added that the company has taken this decision due to the anticipation of new regulations. He is probably referring to proposed EU regulations asking companies to offer at least five years of system updates for their smartphones.

However, Samsung was not discussing OS upgrades. Therefore, the corporation may decide to continue with four major OS updates while switching to security fixes that span more than five years. Considering Samsung’s dominant market share and the volume of phones in its lineup, this would still be a good development for the Android ecosystem.

In any case, we’re interested to know how Samsung plans to provide lengthier security update policies. One of the biggest obstacles in this area is chipset suppliers. While some of its phones use Exynos chips made by the company itself, others use chips made by Qualcomm or MediaTek. Thus, the Korean company may need to persuade these silicon designers to take a more active role.

