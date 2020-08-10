Enjoy 10% off on Ufone Mobile Recharge & Bundles on Daraz Azaadi Sale

Ufone and Daraz has collectively come up with an exciting offer for users on the special Daraz Azaadi Sale. Now Ufone customers can get 10% off on all Ufone mobile Recharge and Bundles during Daraz Azaadi Sale. To avail this offer, users need to visit: https://my-m.daraz.pk/mobilerecharge and enter voucher code: AZAADI10.

Now get 10% Discount on Ufone Mobile Recharge

This offer is valid for all bundles, super cards, or other recharge options for both prepaid and postpaid customers. This offer will probably remain live till the Daraz ends its Azaadi sale.

want to check Ufone Balance? Here is the Ufone Balance Check Code

How to Top Up through Daraz:

Go to Daraz Mobile Recharge window

Enter your prepaid or postpaid number

Choose your top-up option

Pay and enjoy in seconds

When checking out, enter AZAADI10

Terms and Conditions:

10% off is only valid on 1 transaction per customer

Maximum discount PKR 150

This is a limited time offer

This is not the first time Ufone has come up with an exciting offer to facilitate its customers. It keeps on introducing cost-effective bundles and great offers to help its users get great services at subsidized prices. However this offer is for a limited time, so later on users will be able to easily recharge their mobile balance through My Ufone App by using Debit/Credit card or UPaisa Account. They can also recharge your mobile balance online by visiting our website: https://www.ufone.com/selfcare/app/recharge/recharge.php.

Also Read: Book Ufone SIM Online & Get it Delivered at Home