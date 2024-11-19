Realme, a leading smartphone brand, is going to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market in Pakistan with the launch of the Realme 13+ 5G on November 25, 2024. Now enjoy 12 GB free data offer from Zong 4G with every purchase of Realme 13+ 5G. Priced at PKR 89,999, the Realme 13+ 5G promises unbeatable value in its segment.

At the heart of the Realme 13+ 5G lies the Dimensity 7300E processor, a powerhouse optimized for speed and efficiency. With 4 × 2.5GHz A78 cores, the processor achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 750,000, making it the fastest in the under PKR 100,000 category. This ensures lag-free multitasking, seamless gaming, and smooth streaming experiences.

Enjoy 12GB FREE Zong Data with Every Purchase of Realme 13+ 5G

Certified by TÜV SÜD for Hang-Free Mobile Gaming. Realme 13+ 5G guarantees exceptional performance and durability, catering to gamers and power users alike.

The Realme 13+ 5G features 12GB of RAM, complemented by 14GB of virtual RAM, enabling smooth multitasking and swift app launches. The 256GB storage capacity provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, ensuring efficiency without compromising speed.

Equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, the Realme 13+ 5G offers all-day usage on a single charge. It has 80W fast charging. Users can quickly power up their devices, making it ideal for people with a fast-paced lifestyle.

The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate which offers vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Its sleek and ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, making it a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP Sony LYT 600 camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It captures detailed and vibrant images even in challenging lighting conditions. The 16MP front camera ensures clear and sharp selfies, making it a great choice for content creators.

With its powerful processor, large memory, advanced camera, and premium design, the Realme 13+ 5G redefines the mid-range smartphone market. Launching on November 25, 2024, this device offers unmatched performance for just PKR 89,999, making it an excellent choice for Pakistani consumers. Combined with the exclusive 12GB free data offer from Zong 4G, the Realme 13+ 5G is a deal not to be missed!