Enjoy 15% Off on Jazz Monthly Super 24 GB Offer

Its time to get more with less. Yes, you have read it right. Jazz has introduced a limited-time Postpaid Offer for its customers to cherish the quarantine to the fullest. Jazz users can now enjoy a 15% super discount on a Jazz Monthly Super 24 GB Offer.

Jazz Monthly Super 24 GB Offer

Jazz postpaid Internet bundles enable you to enjoy unlimited entertainment on your mobile phone, whether it’s browsing, streaming videos and music, connecting with your friends, or checking your emails. The company has introduced a variety of bundles from which you can choose from and get to enjoy a world of unlimited possibilities. However, the discount is on 24 GB offer only. Previously 24 GB bundle for postpaid users was prices at 1,200, but 15% discount users can avail it for 1020 PKR.

Bundle Volume Price Monthly Super 24 GB R̶s̶.̶ ̶1̶,̶2̶0̶0̶ Rs.1,020

Terms & Conditions:

Subscribe to Super 4G bundles by dialing *443#

Above the internet, bundles are available for Jazz postpaid consumer packages only.

DataBase rate of Rs 2+Tax/MB will apply upon consumption of bundle and package incentives

Data charges will not apply after data consumption of Rs. 2000 on Pay as you Use (FUP is applicable).

Customers can only subscribe to a single data bundle at a time. Already subscribed bundle will be replaced with the new bundle subscription.

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA.

All bundles renew automatically

Add-ons are not automatically renewed

The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on the base rate of your package

Government Taxes apply

So, if you have not activated this offer, dial *443# and enjoy discounted rates.

Also Read: Get A Bundle of Incentives in Just Rs. 12 with Jazz Sindh Daily Offer