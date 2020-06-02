Enjoy 5GB of Data with Jazz Prepaid Nowshera Offer

Jazz is one of the best operators when it comes to offering packages that are best suited to a certain region in Pakistan. This time Jazz has come up with Jazz Prepaid Nowshera Offer which can be enjoyed by Attock, Haripur and Nowshehra. Keeping in view the growing need of internet, this package is specially designed to provide users with 5 GB of data.

Jazz Prepaid Nowshera Offer

Here are the offer details:

Subscription Fee Subscription Code Validity Incentives Rs 71.7 (Incl tax) *598# 6 Days 5 GB

Source: Jazz

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is valid for Attock, Haripur & Nowshera only.

Offer can be subscribed multiple times, the incentive would be added and the latest validity would be applicable.

The offer can be subscribed through subscription string *598#.

Upon dialing *598#, customer will be subscribed to Nowshera Data Offer LBC for exact 7 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day).

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *598# again to avail the bundle again.

All free MBs will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 7th calendar day.

Free Data MBs are for 2G/3G/ 4G.

Free Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Offer is subject to change anytime. Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

Terms and Conditions apply.

No doubt, its a very cost-effective package and users can easily reap the benefits.

