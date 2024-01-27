Enjoy 70 Launches In Overseas Market Under New Name “Huawei Nova Y72”

Huawei Enjoy 70 was launched back in December last year. It’s a mid-ranger smartphone that comes with a Huawei Kirin chipset. According to the latest reports, Huawei is launching the same phone in the global markets under a new name “Huawei Nova Y72“. Under the hood, the Huawei Nova Y72 has the same specs and design as the Enjoy 70. The handset surfaced on the company’s South African website. However, it didn’t shed light on whether there will be any differences in the RAM and storage combination or not.

Huawei Nova Y72: A Rebranded Version Of Enjoy 70

The specs of the Huawei Nova Y72 are exactly the same as the Huawei Enjoy 70. Under the hood, the smartphone boasts the Huawei Kirin 710A chipset. It’s an entry-level handset with a 14 nm chipset. In addition to that the smartphone is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Sources claim that the RAM and storage configuration will likely be the same for the international variant as well. However, there have been no official words regarding it yet.

The highly anticipated Huawei phone features a 6.75-inch LCD screen. It comes with a 720p resolution. As per design details, the handset sports relatively thick bezels and a waterdrop-styled punch-hole on the top. In the punch-hole cutout, there is the 8 MP front snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone features a dual camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera and 2 MP macro on the rear.

A 6000mAh battery cell keeps its lights on and it can charge at 22.5 watts in the wired mode. It is pertinent to mention here that there is no wireless charging support in this entry-level smartphone. The phone runs HarmonyOS 4 in China, but the global variant will likely switch to EMUI. Other notable features include USB-C and Bluetooth 5.1. The smartphone will be available in Green and Black colorways with a ZAR 4,999 starting price tag, which is about $265. There are no official words regarding av ailability and pricing for the other markets yet.