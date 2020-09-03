Enjoy Amazing Call Rates with Telenor Apna

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 3, 2020
1 minute read
Enjoy Amazing Call Rates with Telenor Apna

Enjoy amazing call rates with the Telenor Apna Package to talk to your loved ones on all networks. Onnet- Rs. 2.9 + tax, Offnet- Rs. 2.9 + tax, Internet- Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax and SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax.

Enjoy Amazing Call Rates with Telenor Apna

Tariff
To ALL Networks + PTCL.Rs. 2.9 / Mins + tax
Video CallsRs. 2.39 / 5 Mins + tax
Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6am – 6pm)Rs. 1.43 / Mins + tax
Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6pm – 6am)Rs. 1.79 / Mins + tax
SMS
OutgoingRs. 1.50 + tax
Outgoing InternationalRs. 5.98 + tax
Internet
Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax

Terms & Conditions

  • All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
  • Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.
  • Call Set up charges in AJK will be charged  Rs. 0.149
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa will be charged on every call
  • The charges will not be applied on FCA but will be applicable once migrated from one price plan to another.
  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and prices are subject to change at any time.
  • Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.

Source: Telenor

Recommended For You: Enjoy Your Telenor Off-Peak Everyday

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker