Enjoy Amazing Call Rates with Telenor Apna
Enjoy amazing call rates with the Telenor Apna Package to talk to your loved ones on all networks. Onnet- Rs. 2.9 + tax, Offnet- Rs. 2.9 + tax, Internet- Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax and SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax.
Enjoy Amazing Call Rates with Telenor Apna
|Tariff
|–
|To ALL Networks + PTCL.
|Rs. 2.9 / Mins + tax
|Video Calls
|Rs. 2.39 / 5 Mins + tax
|Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6am – 6pm)
|Rs. 1.43 / Mins + tax
|Friends & Family Telenor-Telenor(6pm – 6am)
|Rs. 1.79 / Mins + tax
|SMS
|–
|Outgoing
|Rs. 1.50 + tax
|Outgoing International
|Rs. 5.98 + tax
|Internet
|–
|Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)
|2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
Terms & Conditions
- All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.
- Call Set up charges in AJK will be charged Rs. 0.149
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa will be charged on every call
- The charges will not be applied on FCA but will be applicable once migrated from one price plan to another.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and prices are subject to change at any time.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.
Source: Telenor
Recommended For You: Enjoy Your Telenor Off-Peak Everyday