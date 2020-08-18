Enjoy Amazing Postpaid Voice Offers on Jazz J All-Net

Jazz is famous for bringing quality packages for its prepaid as well as for postpaid customers. There are already a number of packages that the company has introduced keeping in mind the need of the people. In this article, I will tell you the Jazz Postpaid J All-Net offers. The offer will give you free minutes that you can use to make calls on Jazz and other networks as well. There are a number of bundles, you can choose among them based on your need.

Enjoy Amazing Postpaid Voice Offers on Jazz J All-Net

The best thing about these offers is that you can use the given minutes to make calls on other networks. Here are the details of all the packages, you can choose among them.

BundleFree MinutesChargesValidity
J All-Net Lite100 minsRs.100/-1 month
J All-Net Mini200 minsRs.200/-1 month
J All-Net Smart300 minsRs.300/-1 month
J All-Net Super400 minsRs.400/-1 month
J All-Net Budget500 minsRs.500/-1 month

You can also add more minutes to your desired bundle:

Add OnFree MinutesChargesValidity
100 All Net100 minsRs.125/-1 month
200 All Net200 minsRs.250/-1 month

Terms and Conditions:

  • Free minutes are for all on-net and off-net local numbers
  • Premium numbers are not included in the offer
  • Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
  • Government Taxes apply

