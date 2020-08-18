Jazz is famous for bringing quality packages for its prepaid as well as for postpaid customers. There are already a number of packages that the company has introduced keeping in mind the need of the people. In this article, I will tell you the Jazz Postpaid J All-Net offers. The offer will give you free minutes that you can use to make calls on Jazz and other networks as well. There are a number of bundles, you can choose among them based on your need.

Enjoy Amazing Postpaid Voice Offers on Jazz J All-Net

The best thing about these offers is that you can use the given minutes to make calls on other networks. Here are the details of all the packages, you can choose among them.

Bundle Free Minutes Charges Validity J All-Net Lite 100 mins Rs.100/- 1 month J All-Net Mini 200 mins Rs.200/- 1 month J All-Net Smart 300 mins Rs.300/- 1 month J All-Net Super 400 mins Rs.400/- 1 month J All-Net Budget 500 mins Rs.500/- 1 month

You can also add more minutes to your desired bundle:

Add On Free Minutes Charges Validity 100 All Net 100 mins Rs.125/- 1 month 200 All Net 200 mins Rs.250/- 1 month

Terms and Conditions:

Free minutes are for all on-net and off-net local numbers

Premium numbers are not included in the offer

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA

Government Taxes apply

