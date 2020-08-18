Enjoy Amazing Postpaid Voice Offers on Jazz J All-Net
Jazz is famous for bringing quality packages for its prepaid as well as for postpaid customers. There are already a number of packages that the company has introduced keeping in mind the need of the people. In this article, I will tell you the Jazz Postpaid J All-Net offers. The offer will give you free minutes that you can use to make calls on Jazz and other networks as well. There are a number of bundles, you can choose among them based on your need.
Enjoy Amazing Postpaid Voice Offers on Jazz J All-Net
Check Also: Here is How to Make Conference Call on Jazz Postpaid
The best thing about these offers is that you can use the given minutes to make calls on other networks. Here are the details of all the packages, you can choose among them.
|Bundle
|Free Minutes
|Charges
|Validity
|J All-Net Lite
|100 mins
|Rs.100/-
|1 month
|J All-Net Mini
|200 mins
|Rs.200/-
|1 month
|J All-Net Smart
|300 mins
|Rs.300/-
|1 month
|J All-Net Super
|400 mins
|Rs.400/-
|1 month
|J All-Net Budget
|500 mins
|Rs.500/-
|1 month
You can also add more minutes to your desired bundle:
|Add On
|Free Minutes
|Charges
|Validity
|100 All Net
|100 mins
|Rs.125/-
|1 month
|200 All Net
|200 mins
|Rs.250/-
|1 month
Terms and Conditions:
- Free minutes are for all on-net and off-net local numbers
- Premium numbers are not included in the offer
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting the SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Government Taxes apply
For More Details Please Visit Jazz