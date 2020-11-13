Enjoy Amazing Telenor International Roaming Rate for Australia

Notes

Call charging interval is 1 minute

All of the charges are in PKR

Terms and Conditions

All postpaid customers would be charged 12.5% withholding tax on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on International roaming.

FED will no longer be charged on all types of Calls, SMS and GPRS while on international roaming in accordance to PTA regulation.

The security deposit is Rs. 15,000.

Prices are indicative and are subject to foreign exchange fluctuation

Prices are subject to change without notice

All prices offered are based on information provided by the network partner.

Your IR bill will be generated in Pakistani Rupees with your monthly bill.

To activate international roaming, please dial *759# or visit your nearest franchise or call 345

FAQ:

WHAT I AM SUPPOSED TO DO IF I AM UNABLE TO MAKE OR RECEIVE CALLS?

If signals available, kindly check the credit balance (*444#), If sufficient balance is available but you are unable to make outgoing calls, change the operator manually/change handset. If the issue persists, kindly log the complaint.

HOW CAN I RESOLVE INCOMING SMS ISSUE WHILE USING IR?

Find the network selection option in the mobile menu (Network Settings). Manual selection option should be active & select / change the available networks one by one until the signals appear & an SMS is received. If the issue persists, kindly log the complaint.