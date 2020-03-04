Enjoy Dark Mode on WhatsApp- Here’s the Official Video

Finally the long wait is over. After long months of beta tastings, Dark Mode on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS platforms. The company officially announced the most requested feature. Just in few days everyone will be able to use it.

Dark Mode on WhatsApp Lands for Android and iOS

As many platforms have already launched it, everyone knows the advantages of dark mode which goes as lower eye strain and better battery usage. The dark theme of WhatsApp is not totally black, instead it is special dark gray and off white color. Both the colors will lower the brightness of the screen to improve contrasts and readability.

Here is the official video teaser from the company:

How to Enable Dark theme on WhatsApp:

To enable it on this messaging platform, you should have the latest Android 9.0 Pie phone or Update the WhatsApp. Now go to settings>Chats>Theme and Select Dark. Those people who have the latest Android 10 phones, can get dark mode directly as it will be already enabled from the system settings.

People who have iPhone can enable dark mode from system settings. So, just wait for couple of more days till it becomes available for download.

Further more, WhatsApp dark mode had got solid color options. To know more about that read the news mentioned below.

Also Read: WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets 27 New Solid Colour Options on Android